Little Shop of Hydros will celebrate its one-year anniversary Saturday, May 6, and the community is invited to join the festivities at the shop on north 7th Street.

Owners Jeremy Vasquez and Johnny Fanucchi are deeply rooted in the community.

“I grew up in Sunnyslope, graduated from Sunnyslope High School in the 90s, still reside in Sunnyslope and now co-own two retail stores in Sunnyslope,” said Vasquez.

“I’m all about community and volunteering my gardening services to the local schools and community,” he added. “I had the privilege of designing the Mountain View Community Garden and assisted with getting the grant money to build it. We are the only community garden within a city park in all of Maricopa County and the project has given the park back to the community. Now when people go to the Mountain View Park, they see kids playing, plants growing and lots of people enjoying our city park.” A far cry from what it was before, he added.

Fanucchi is also passionate about helping others, Vasquez said.

“His passion for helping others was a key factor in us teaming up and creating Little Shop of Hydros and Dynapure CBD. Together we have a vision of helping others live a healthier life by offering premium quality wellness products and educating the community on the proper ways to grow their own food and medicine, as well as provide them with the best quality garden products and customer service.”

To celebrate the anniversary, the community is invited to stop by from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and enjoy a DJ, local vendors, a food vendor and activities for kids. The ownership team also hopes to have their muralist in attendance to do chalk art with the kids. A raffle will be held to give away two full-spectrum LED indoor grow lights (valued at $1,400), several plant nutrient kits (valued at $220 each), a CBD basket (valued at $200) and more prizes being donated by other local vendors. A portion of the proceeds will support local causes.

Little Shop of Hydros (www.littleshopofhydros.com, 602-887-9331) and Dynapure CBD (www.dynapurecbd.com, 602-887 9330) are located at 9812 N. 7th St., Suites 8–10.