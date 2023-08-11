Local Phoenix automotive builder Tony Arme and rookie racer Kayla Rundle have been recruited to compete as Team Corruptt in the 2023 “Direct Connection Grudge Race,” which will pit six teams against each other in an adrenaline-fueled drag race.

Rundle is an automotive design engineer, performance car enthusiast and online content creator. Arme is the owner and a builder at American Legends Hot Rods and Muscle Cars. This is Arme’s second year participating in the Grudge Race and Rundle’s first drag race. Both natives of Phoenix, the team will bring its 1969 Barracuda build to represent their home town at the race.

The marquee street-legal drag race at MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge is part of a day-long horsepower festival, taking place in downtown Pontiac, Michigan Saturday, Aug. 12. The one day, adrenaline filled festival celebrates all things automotive with drag racing, Dodge Hellcat thrill rides and Demon Drag Race Simulators, sponsor and vendor midway, entertainment, food trucks, cruise in, appearances by MotorTrend talent during the event, and a full day of family fun.

Phoenix residents who want to catch the action and root for the Phoenix team can watch the livestream Aug. 12 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. EDT on Dodge.com, DodgeGarage.com, Dodge’s YouTube Channel, MotorTrend’s YouTube channel, and across MotorTrend’s video streaming service.

Editor’s note: I caught up with Kayla and Tony this week prior to the Aug. 12 event. Read their story in our September 2023 issue. —KM