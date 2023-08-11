The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) announced that several improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along Phoenix-area freeways this weekend (Aug. 11–14). Drivers should allow extra travel time and plan detour routes while the following weekend restrictions are in place:

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Thunderbird Road and Loop 101 in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 14) for pavement improvement project. Northbound I-17 on-ramps at Dunlap Avenue, Peoria Avenue and Cactus Road also closed. Both Loop 101 ramps to northbound I-17 will be open. Detours : Consider using northbound State Route 51 to westbound Loop 101 in north Phoenix to reach I-17. Drivers on I-17 also can exit ahead of the closure and detour on northbound 19th or 35th avenues.

Eastbound Loop 101 (Pima Freeway) narrowed to two lanes overnight between 7th and 16th streets in north Phoenix from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights (Aug. 11-13) for wall construction project. Note: 16th St also closed overnight under Loop 101. Allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely when approaching and traveling through all work zones.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of weekend restrictions and suggested detours.