Phoenix area freeway closures and restrictions, July 29–Aug. 1
July 2022
Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is reporting the closure of a section of Interstate 10 near the US 60, and Eastbound Thunderbird Road near I-17. Just two of the closures impacting travel in the Valley this weekend, July 29–Aug. 1.
Drivers should plan ahead, allow extra travel time and check on alternate routes while the following scheduled weekend freeway restrictions are in place along these Phoenix-area freeways.
- Eastbound Thunderbird Road closed near I-17 from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 3) for road work as part of regional drainage system project. Expect I-17 ramp closures or restrictions at the Thunderbird Road interchange. Detour: Consider using eastbound Cactus or Greenway roads combined with 19th or 35th avenues. Note: Eastbound Thunderbird Road is scheduled to be narrowed to one lane near I-17 from 5 a.m. Wednesday (Aug. 3) to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 8).
- Westbound I-10 closed between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 1) for bridge work as part of the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound US 60 and southbound SR 143 ramps to westbound I-10 closed. I-10 on-ramps between Elliot and Broadway roads closed. US 60 WB on-ramps at McClintock Drive and Mill Avenue closed.
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to one lane between Verrado Way and Miller Road in Buckeye from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Aug. 1) for a widening project.
- State Route 24 (Gateway Freeway) closed in both directions between Loop 202 (Santan Freeway) and Ellsworth Road from 5 a.m. Saturday to 6 p.m. Sunday (July 31) for construction.
- Northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) right lane closed between Chandler Boulevard and Warner Road from 5 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (July 30) for pavement maintenance. Northbound Loop 101 on- and off-ramps between Chandler Boulevard and Warner Road closed.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT site for a complete listing of restrictions and detour information for this weekend.