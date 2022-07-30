Back-to-School Donation Drive supports foster youth

The Arizona Friends of Foster Children Foundation (AFFCF) is in the midst of its Back-to-School Donation Drive, which will help fund the purchase of school supplies for local foster care youth and their families.

The nonprofit organization, founded in 1983, is dedicated to giving foster children the opportunity for “normal” childhoods and prepare them for successful adulthoods through programming and scholarships. The current donation drive offers supporters the opportunity to brighten the often difficult back-to-school experience for these youth.

“Being a foster child comes with extraordinary challenges and sometimes it’s the little things that really help make their day easier,” says AFFCF executive director Luis de la Cruz. “With the Back to School Donation Drive, qualifying foster youth will receive funds so they can pick out their very own backpack, their choice of folders, their type of colored pencils, crayons and other supplies they need — and most importantly want — for their best back-to-school experience.”

The goal of this drive is to help foster youth feel like “just every other kid” when they head back to class this school year. For so many children in need who receive donations on a regular basis, having the seemingly little choice to pick out their very own backpack and supplies for school means so much.

Through an easy donation, supporters can help make this possible for foster youth throughout Arizona. Donations begin at $50, which buys a backpack and school supplies for one child and goes up to $300, which affords a backpack and school supplies for four children. Supporters are welcome to make a donation in any amount at any time as AFFCF relies heavily on this generosity to help support foster youth all year round through various programs that contribute to a well-rounded childhood experience.

In addition, AFFCF is a Qualifying Foster Care Organization (QFCO ID #10023), which means donations are eligible for the Foster Care Tax Credit. Individuals can give up to $500 and joint filers up to $1,000 and receive a dollar-for-dollar credit on their Arizona state taxes. For more information or to make a donation, visit www.affcf.org/school.

