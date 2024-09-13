The Arizona Department of Transportation announced that a number of improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along some sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, Sept. 13-16. Weekend restrictions include closures of westbound Interstate 10 near Sky Harbor Airport and southbound Interstate 17 at Loop 303 in north Phoenix. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while weekend work is taking place on these freeways:

Eastbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Stack” Interchange) and State Route 51 (“Mini-Stack” interchange) from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 a.m. Saturday (Sept. 14) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Primary Detour : Eastbound I-10 traffic can detour on southbound I-17 and reconnect with I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport.

(“Stack” Interchange) (“Mini-Stack” interchange) (Sept. 14) for scheduled tunnel maintenance.

Westbound I-10 closed between I-17 (“Split” Interchange) near Sky Harbor Airport and 7th Avenue from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Sept. 15) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Southbound SR 51 ramp to westbound I-10 closed. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open, but traffic must exit I-10 at 7th Street. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed. Detour : Westbound I-10 traffic can detour on northbound SR 143 to westbound Loop 202 to reach westbound I-10 (traffic must exit westbound I-10 at 7th Street). Drivers in the southeast Valley/Chandler area also can consider using westbound/northbound Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to reach I-10 near 59th Avenue.

(“Split” Interchange) near Sky Harbor Airport (Sept. 15) for scheduled tunnel maintenance. Westbound Loop 202 ramp to westbound I-10 will remain open, but traffic must exit I-10 at 7th Street. Southbound I-17 ramp to westbound I-10 near Sky Harbor Airport closed.

Westbound I-10 closed between State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) and the I-17 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 16) for a traffic shift for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Baseline and Broadway roads and the westbound US 60 on-ramp at Mill Avenue closed. Southbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive closed (ramp closures start at 8 p.m. Friday). Detour: Westbound I-10 drivers can detour on northbound SR 143 to westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) or use eastbound US 60 (Superstition Freeway) to northbound Loop 101 (Price Freeway) and westbound Loop 202 in the Tempe area. Note : Drivers in the southeast Valley (including those traveling to Sunday’s Cardinals game) also can consider using Loop 202 (South Mountain Freeway) to I-10 near 59th Avenue. Also: 32nd Street closed in both directions between Wood and Elwood streets near I-10 from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Sept. 16). Learn more at I10BroadwayCurve.com.

(Hohokam Expressway) near Sky Harbor Airport (Sept. 16) for a traffic shift for the I-10 Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Westbound I-10 on-ramps at Baseline and Broadway roads and the westbound US 60 on-ramp at Mill Avenue closed. Southbound SR 143 on-ramp at University Drive closed (ramp closures start at 8 p.m. Friday).

Southbound I-17 closed at Loop 303 and narrowed to one lane between Loop 303 and Jomax Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (Sept. 16) for pavement improvements. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at SR 74/Carefree Highway and Dove Valley Road closed at times. Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive closed under I-17 (see detours in Note below). Primary Detour : Traffic will use the off- and on-ramps at Loop 303. Please use the primary detour rather than local roads east of I-17 that aren’t designed for heavy traffic. Note: Eastbound Loop 303 drivers can reach northbound I-17 by taking I-17 south to Happy Valley Road. Northbound I-17 drivers can reach westbound Loop 303 by exiting to westbound Dove Valley Road and using southbound 43rd Avenue.

and (Sept. 16) for pavement improvements. Southbound I-17 on-ramps at SR 74/Carefree Highway and Dove Valley Road closed at times. Loop 303/Sonoran Desert Drive closed under I-17 (see detours in Note below).

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.