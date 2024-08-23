The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is alerting drivers that improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along some sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, Aug. 23-26. Restrictions include lane closures along Interstate 10 near the Broadway Curve. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while weekend work is taking place on these freeways:

Westbound I-10 narrowed to two or three lanes in areas between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and 24th Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 26) for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and US 60. Broadway Road closed between 48th and 55th streets. I-10 on- and off-ramps at Broadway Road closed. 52nd Street also closed at Broadway Road. Detour : Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes including the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway to bypass the I-10 restrictions. Notes: The new westbound I-10 collector-distributor road between Baseline Road and 40th Street is now open. Drivers heading toward the downtown Phoenix area can use the westbound I-10 mainline or the I-10 collector-distributor road. Learn more at I10BroadwayCurve.com.

Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours for this weekend.