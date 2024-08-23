The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is alerting drivers that improvement projects will require closures or lane restrictions along some sections of Phoenix-area freeways this weekend, Aug. 23-26. Restrictions include lane closures along Interstate 10 near the Broadway Curve. Drivers should allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes while weekend work is taking place on these freeways:
- Westbound I-10 narrowed to two or three lanes in areas between US 60 (Superstition Freeway) and 24th Street near Sky Harbor Airport from 8 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 26) for the Broadway Curve Improvement Project. Eastbound I-10 narrowed to three lanes between Broadway Road and US 60. Broadway Road closed between 48th and 55th streets. I-10 on- and off-ramps at Broadway Road closed. 52nd Street also closed at Broadway Road.
- Detour: Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes including the Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway to bypass the I-10 restrictions. Notes: The new westbound I-10 collector-distributor road between Baseline Road and 40th Street is now open. Drivers heading toward the downtown Phoenix area can use the westbound I-10 mainline or the I-10 collector-distributor road. Learn more at I10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Southbound State Route 143 (Hohokam Expressway) closed between Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) and I-10 from 10 p.m. Friday to 4 a.m. Monday (Aug. 26) for a traffic shift. The westbound Loop 202 ramp to Sky Harbor Boulevard will be closed.
- Detour: Consider accessing Sky Harbor Airport from Loop 202 via southbound 44th Street. Learn more at i10BroadwayCurve.com.
- Southbound I-17 closed between the I-10 “Stack” interchange near McDowell Road and the I-10 “Split” interchange near Sky Harbor Airport from 9 p.m. Friday to noon Saturday (Aug. 24) for pavement maintenance. Northbound I-17 closed between the I-10 Split and Buckeye Road from 9 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (Aug. 25).
- Detours: Drivers can consider detouring on I-10 in the downtown Phoenix area.
Click on the Weekend Travel Advisory map graphic or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions and suggested detours for this weekend.