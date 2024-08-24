Micah Olson, MD, recently opened Valley Healthspan at 3333 E. Camelback Road, Suite 270. The preventative/functional medicine age management center began seeing patients in June.

A third-generation Phoenician who grew up in North Central, Olson worked as a pediatric endocrinologist at Phoenix Children’s Hospital for 14 years, but recently left PCH and the pediatric world to start his own practice with a focus on age management. He says that the goal of his practice is to use a specific, personalized approach to treat and prevent chronic diseases, with the goal of helping patients maintain their physical and cognitive ability, quality of life and vitality as they age.

The doctor says that he is dedicated to finding the root cause of chronic illnesses using advanced diagnostics, including metabolic and hormone testing, body composition analysis, continuous glucose meters, VO2 max fitness testing, and cognitive and sleep testing. He then spends time with patients formulating a comprehensive plan including nutritional and fitness/exercise counseling, and, if indicated, nutraceuticals, bioidentical hormone optimization and a weight management program or medication.

To learn more, call 480-973-9042 or visit www.valleyhealthspan.com.