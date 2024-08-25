Arizona Small Dog Rescue (AZSDR), located at 1102 W. Hatcher Road, is committed to rescuing dogs in need and caring for them until they find their perfect forever family. The 501(c)3 nonprofit, no-kill shelter says that it focuses on providing a safe environment where the health and welfare of the dogs is a top priority.

To help support their volunteer efforts, the organization will host its ninth annual Putts for Mutts Golf Tournament at Talking Stick Golf Club, Saturday, Nov. 2. Proceeds from the event will benefit the homeless dogs and puppies of AZSDR, especially pregnant mothers, medical dogs, and seniors needing homes.

For more information, call 602-944-2440 or visit www.azsmalldog.org. To participate or to sign up as a sponsor of the golf tournament, visit www.puttsformuttsaz.com.