Soltrust Residential REIT, which specializes in development of infill, build-to-rent, and value-add apartments, created Alloy Midtown, which is comprised of two unique structures, forged to create one community.

On one side of the community, residents will find a converted office-to-apartment structure, built out of the former Phoenix Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) headquarters. The structural steel building was stripped and is now rendered unrecognizable from its past, transforming into a modern, upgraded urban loft apartment building. On the other side is a new building of contemporary apartments composed of light gauge framing, designed to last decades beyond typical wood apartment structures.

The complex’s 171 modern apartment homes offer a variety of floorplans, including studio, 1-bedroom and 2-bedroom options. All models include keyless smart lock apartment entry, plank hardwood-style flooring, stainless steel and energy efficient GE appliances, upgraded contemporary black bath and kitchen fixtures, and energy efficient mini-split HVAC systems. Select apartment homes include patios and terraces, including some with private entry.

Construction began about a year ago, and the first phase (the DEA building side) is completed and open for leasing. The second building (new construction) is estimated to be completed in the next three months.

Alloy Midtown is located at 3010 N. Second St. Alloy Midtown’s floorplans, amenities and a virtual tour can be viewed at www.alloyphx.com.