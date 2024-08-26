FSL (Foundation for Senior Living) recently announced that the Nina Mason Pulliam Charitable Trust has awarded the organization a grant of $200,000 to support their newest initiative: Resources, Information, Support and Education (RISE) Services. The program serves as the entry point for aging Arizonans to access both FSL and community resources in times of emergency and preparation.

The grant will be distributed over two years and will fund the salary of a full-time manager for RISE Services, who will provide staff training, manage external resources, and oversee the program’s Community Care Advocates, who will listen to client needs, create care plans, provide referrals, and guide clients to the next steps.

Other uses for the fund include the purchase of additional case management software to software to enhance streamlined and integrated care for all clients and the Friendly Callers program, connecting volunteers with clients to enhance connections and well-being in regularly occurring, 15–20-minute phone calls that provide a social connection and access to additional services if needed.

FSL currently is enrolling clients for the Friendly Callers program and welcomes community members to learn more about becoming a volunteer.

To learn more about RISE Services, visit www.fsl.org/rise.