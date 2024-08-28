The Arizona Animal Welfare League (AAWL) announced the addition of Katie Thorson Wasson as its new director of philanthropy. Founded in 1971, the organization is the state’s oldest and largest no-kill shelter,

“As a nonprofit organization that is fully funded by the generosity of our community, we’re thrilled to welcome Katie to spearhead our fundraising efforts,” said Alessandra Navidad, CEO of the Arizona Animal Welfare League. “AAWL’s need for funding has increased as we work to expand our strategic initiatives to support our community of pet owners in effort to keep pets in their homes and with the families that love them.

The organization says that in recent years, it has seen a drastic uptick in the number of pet surrenders due to the rising cost of living in Arizona.

“Many pet owners have been forced to make the difficult decision to surrender their pets due to eviction, job loss or the cost of vet care,” the nonprofit said. “Historically, AAWL had focused on creating kennel space to accommodate an increasing number of surrender requests. Now, AAWL provides life-saving resources and assistance to help pet owners overcome these barriers, keeping these families together.”

Thorson Wasson is a graduate of the University of Minnesota. She has worked in the nonprofit sector for eight years, where she discovered her passion for fundraising. In her new role, she will focus on planning, supervising and executing the nonprofit’s fundraising initiatives so that AAWL is able to continue to bolster the resources it provides, including a low-cost community vet clinic, on-staff social worker, behavioral assistance and training courses and more.

“As a longtime animal lover, I am thrilled to be able to help vulnerable animals in the Valley,” said Thorson Wasson. “The Arizona Animal Welfare League is a pillar in our community, and I am looking forward to helping the organization thrive.”

To learn more, visit www.aawl.org.