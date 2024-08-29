The Phoenix Police Department launched a new customer service tool on Aug. 6 with the goal of providing better service to victims of crime.

This new service, developed by SPIDR Tech, is designed to keep those who call for police services informed and provide real-time updates to victims of crimes. When someone calls 911 or the department’s non-emergency number from a cellphone, they will now receive a text message confirming their call and a report number once the call has been completed by the officer. They will also be provided with a mobile-friendly survey regarding the service they received.

In addition to the text messaging service, the department has revamped a victim-centered webpage, with a portal for victims to look up the status of their case and sign up for alerts to receive updates on the investigation. Victims who prefer traditional methods of communication through phone calls and emails will still have that option available.

Visit www.phoenix.gov/police/victim-rights to learn more.