Journalist and book editor Robrt Pela will lead an eight-week writing workshop for first-time authors at Changing Hands Bookstore’s Phoenix location. The workshop kicks off Sept. 21, 10 to 11:30 a.m., and will take place on Saturdays through Nov. 9.

“You Ought to Write a Book” is aimed at the first-time author who has a story to tell but doesn’t know where to begin. Workshop participants will learn the difference between traditional publishing and self-publishing and the advantages of each. They’ll explore what’s behind their desire to write, refine their story idea, and learn about the importance of a story arc. They’ll become conversant in the basics of outlining their story and the importance of keeping a writing deadline. They’ll also learn writing tricks, like how to bust through “writer’s block,” as well as the importance of writers’ groups and early readers. Participants will also learn how to sell their book once it’s done: How to write a book proposal; how to shop for a literary agent or a traditional publisher, or whether to self-publish their book instead.

Changing Hands Bookstore is located at 300 W. Camelback Road. For workshop details and to sign up, visit www.changinghands.com/upcoming-events.