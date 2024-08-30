The Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT) is not scheduling any full closures for construction or maintenance along state highways, including our interstates and Phoenix-area freeways, over the Labor Day weekend, Friday afternoon, Aug. 30, to Tuesday morning, Sept. 3.

While no closures are scheduled, ADOT reminds drivers buckle up, keep speeds in check and never drive while impaired. In addition, allow extra travel time and use caution when approaching and traveling through existing work zones, including:

Work zone for the I-17 Improvement Project between Anthem Way and Sunset Point Rest Area.

State Route 89A north of Sedona and south of Flagstaff, which remains restricted at the switchbacks south of the Oak Creek Vista scenic overlook due to an ongoing rockfall mitigation project. Temporary portable signals are being used to move traffic through the area one direction at a time. Be prepared for delays and consider using I-17 and SR 179 as detour routes between Sedona and Flagstaff (either direction).

Click the Weekend Travel Advisory Map for more information related to highway safety or visit the ADOT website for a complete listing of restrictions for this weekend.