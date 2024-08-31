Trinity Lutheran Church, located at 9424 N. 7th Ave., will host a Rally Day event Sunday, Sept. 8. Rally Day marks the beginning of Sunday School, which does not take place during the summer.

Sunday service will be held at 9:30 a.m., and the Rally, which is open to the public, will be held from 10:45 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Residents of all ages are invited to join the church for food and fun. Area families can enjoy a waterslide, water balloons and Bingo, with some “fabulous prizes,” leadership says.

Trinity Lutheran Church was incorporated in November 1948. To learn more, visit www.tlcphx.org.