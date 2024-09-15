Tickets may be sold out for the Home ‘Fur’ Good 15th anniversary Casino Night celebration, scheduled for Sept. 21, but the need for support will continue beyond the fundraiser.

In September 2009, Home ‘Fur’ Good was officially established as a 501(c)3 nonprofit with the hope of eliminating the euthanasia of adoptable animals in Maricopa County. In 2022, the organization took in 605 homeless dogs and cats. They adopted out 572 and transferred one to Best Friends Animal Sanctuary. According to their website, the “release rate” for that year was 96.95 percent, they added, “This rate does not include the 14 dogs and cats that sadly and unfortunately passed while in our case despite our greatest efforts.”

Whether residents are interested in becoming a donor, a volunteer or an adopter, supporters can help this small nonprofit continue its efforts to find loving homes for homeless pets.

Home ‘Fur’ Good is located at 10220 N. 32nd St. in Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-971-1334 or visit www.homefurgood.org.