Every 10 years, the city of Phoenix is required by law to review and adjust its Council District boundaries to equalize population based on the most recent Census data.

The 2020 Census data show that the population of the city has grown from 1,445,632 to 1,608,139, making the new ideal equal population target for each Council District 201,017. To meet this ideal population, Council Districts 1, 3, 4 and 6 need to increase in population while Council Districts 2, 5, 7 and 8 need to decrease in population. To achieve the ideal equal population target, the city will use the redistricting process to redraw the Council District boundaries in accordance with the redistricting requirements and guidelines.

The first round of redistricting community meetings kicked off May 26 in District 1, with subsequent meetings held in each district in June for residents to learn about the process and how they can participate. The final meeting will be held at 6 p.m. June 28 in District 6 at the Devonshire Senior Center, 2802 E. Devonshire Ave.

According to City Clerk Denise Archibald, a second round of meetings will be held in early September (dates to be released over the summer) to go over final proposed draft maps. In the meantime, residents can provide boundary suggestions using the online mapping tool after June 29 (www.phoenixredistricting.com/redistricting-plans) or by submitting comments to phoenixredistricting@phoenix.gov or by calling 602-261-8683.

For more information, visit www.phoenixredistricting.com.