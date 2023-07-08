The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) plays a key role in the Valley caring for almost 18,000 sick, injured and abused pets each year. One aspect of that care includes the shelter’s field team, which consists of Emergency Animal Medical Technicians and Cruelty Investigators who go on thousands of calls per year for pets in need.

AHS has recently responded to a number of large-scale intakes, better known as hoarding cases, for a number of different types of pets, including bunnies. With multiple homes full of 20 to 50-plus rabbits throughout the last couple weeks, the shelter is in great need of bunny adopters and Foster Heroes.

One such bunny rescued from a home that had too many pets to properly care for is Parker, a seven-month-old brown shorthair rabbit. This sweet rabbit’s story is a perfect example of the importance of spay and neuter, as just a few pets can quickly become too many to care for.

Parker is available for adoption at AHS’ South Mountain Campus, those interested in meeting Parker are encouraged to visit the AHS website. To learn more about becoming a Foster Hero, visit www.azhumane.org/foster.

While Parker (pet #735013) might have been adopted by the time of visiting the shelter, AHS has dozens more wonderful pets who also need loving homes. Residents are encouraged to take a moment to meet some of the other dogs, cats and other companion animals at the shelter. Interested adopters can view available pets on the Adopt pages on the AHS website, and schedule an appointment online to meet their next furry friend. To see all adoptable animals right now, visit www.azhumane.org/adopt.