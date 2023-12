Area families are invited to celebrate the holiday season at a special December event hosted by Uptown Plaza Saturday, Dec. 16, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. families can stop by for photos with Santa and to make holiday crafts. During the event, the Dickens Carolers will be spreading holiday cheer as well.

Uptown Plaza is located on the northeast corner of Central Avenue and Camelback Road. For more information, visit www.uptownplazaphx.com.