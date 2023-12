In late October, the State of Arizona announced the deployment of the Arizona Families Tax Rebate, which Governor Katie Hobbs says will put money back in the pockets of nearly 750,000 Arizona families.

Through the rebate program, eligible families will have an opportunity to receive up to $750 in tax rebates. The state also launched a website where Arizonans can check their rebate status.

For information and to find out if you qualify, visit https://familyrebate.aztaxes.gov.