Greenwood Brewing’s latest seasonal brew sets out to capture the essence of the harvest season while “offering a symphony of flavors that dance on the palate.” Valley residents will have the opportunity to raise a glass of Harvest Diem Spiced Ale at two events this month.

The journey of Harvest Diem began in 2014 when founder Megan Greenwood brewed the first batch in her own garage. This humble beginning laid the foundation for the brewery, which opened its doors in Downtown Phoenix in July 2020.

The Spiced Ale boasts a 5.5% ABV and is poured with a honey, sugar and cinnamon rim. It is brewed with a careful selection of Warrior and Mittlefruh hops, and infused with cinnamon, nutmeg, allspice, and ginger.

“Our journey with Harvest Diem has been nothing short of magical,” said Greenwood. “From its beginnings in my garage to the vibrant energy of our Downtown Phoenix brewery, every time we brew this beer, I know it’s one of the best times of the year. We wanted to create a beer that not only embodies the spirit of the harvest but also pays homage to the rich flavors that this season brings. The result is Harvest Diem — a beer that our customers say, ‘tastes like fall’ and welcomes you with open arms into the warmth and abundance of autumn.”

The brew is available seasonally, from August to January, ensuring that beer enthusiasts have ample time to savor the unique flavors. Harvest Diem is now available in the Greenwood taproom, the Phoestivus Holiday Craft Market in Downtown Phoenix, Dec. 14 and 15, and Greenwood Brewing’s Sip & Shop Market Dec. 16. Residents can also find Greenwood brews at locations around the Valley.

Greenwood Brewing is located at 922 N. 5th St. To find a store, visit www.greenwoodbrews.com.