A statewide crown jewel since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe will honor the Fiesta Bowl Organization’s five-decade history with a traditional two-mile march through Central Phoenix this month.

Honoring this year’s theme of “Spirit of Competition,” the two-mile route in Central Phoenix will be led by former Arizona State University and NFL quarterback Jake Plummer and former Moon Valley High School, University of Arizona and NBA standout Richard Jefferson, who will be honored as grand marshals.

Scheduled to kick off at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, the parade will travel from Central and Montebello avenues south to Camelback Road, east to 7th Street and finishing at Minnezona Avenue. The parade will feature larger-than-life balloons, elaborate floats, marching bands, antique cars, equestrian units, charitable groups, local celebrities and more. More than 3,000 men, women, children and animals participate annually.

Admission is free to the public, but premium and reserved grandstand seating is available for $30. For more information, visit www.fiestabowl.org/parade.