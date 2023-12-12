From a tumble down the rabbit hole to artwork that explores whimsy, the Herberger Theater invites Valley artists to apply for two upcoming exhibits.

Next year, Herberger will host “Curiouser & Curiouser,” where not everything is what it seems, and “A (Mad) Tea Party,” a whimsical exhibit that blurs the lines between art and reality. Both exhibits will run May 1-29, 2024, but the organization is looking for artists who want to show their work.

Entries can be submitted electronically or mailed. The application deadline is Dec. 31. To apply, visit www.herbergertheater.org/artistic-opportunities.