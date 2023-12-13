Arizona Science center invites young residents ages 6 to 12 to explore all things icy at its Camp Innovation.

The winter break camp will be a limited four-day camp, Snowy Survival, that offers hands-on activities where future scientists will learn how animals survive in cold environments, discover how ice can act as an insulator and conduct winter-themed experiments.

The camp will run Dec. 26–29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The cost is $260 for members and $295 for non-members. Space is limited and pre-registration is required.

Arizona Science Center is located at 600 E. Washington St. in downtown Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-716-2000 or visit www.azscience.org/events-programs/camp-innovation.