The Sunnyslope Historical Society invites all who work, play and live in Sunnyslope to attend the installation of a time capsule at the Sunnyslope Historical Society in Phoenix on Sept. 2, 10–11:30 a.m. The capsule will contain items relevant to current Sunnyslope events and its future. The time capsule will be reopened in 20 years.

Area businesses, residents, students and those who have a past memory or photograph they would like to preserve for the future may submit an item. The size of the capsule is equal to a 3-gallon ice cream container 10” tall x 10” circumference. Those interested in submitting an item should mail or deliver it to the museum by Aug. 15: Sunnyslope Historical Society, 737 East Hatcher Road, Phoenix, AZ 85020.

For additional information, visit www.sunnyslopehistoricalsociety.org or call 602-684-1607.