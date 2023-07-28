Make-A-Wish Arizona, a nonprofit organization dedicated to granting the wishes of children with critical illnesses, announced the appointment of Kyle Pottinger from the Phoenix Suns as its incoming board chair. The nonprofit says that Pottinger brings a wealth of experience and a deep passion for positively impacting the lives of children and families.

The organization also welcomed three new Arizona leaders to its board of directors, totaling 35 individuals who are dedicating volunteer time and efforts toward granting wishes for children with critical illnesses.

Added to the board of directors are Rahul Chawla MD MA, pediatric intensivist and pediatric emergency room physician at Banner Children’s at Banner Thunderbird Medical Center; Lorraine Murrietta, director of finance and HR at Loffa Interactive Group; and Dawnyel Smink, chief executive officer at Canyon Lands Insurance.

Learn more at www.arizona.wish.org.