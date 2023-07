The Arizona Humane Society (AHS) announced the date for its 25th annual Compassion with Fashion event.

Residents are invited to join AHS Sunday, Oct. 22, to celebrate the joy of pets and lives saved, complete with a seated luncheon, silent and live auctions, and a fashion show. The event will be held from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa.

Tickets to this one-of-a-kind celebratory event are available online at www.azhumane.org/compassion-with-fashion.