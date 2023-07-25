Native American Connections (NAC) recently announced the hiring of Trula Ann Breuninger as its new CEO. She replaces Diana “Dede” Yazzie Devine, who retired from Native American Connections after 43 years of service.

Breuninger has over 20 years of experience in the healthcare and social services industry, working with private enterprises and tribal governments in Arizona, California, New Mexico, Oregon, and Massachusetts. Breuninger began her new role June 5.

“I am deeply honored and humbled to step into the CEO role at Native American Connections,” said Breuninger, who was born and raised in Northern Arizona and is of the Todich’ii’nii (Bitter Water) clan. “For more than 50 years, NAC has been a significant leader in providing vital services and support to individuals, families, and communities in Arizona and across the country. I look forward to working closely with our dedicated staff, partners, and the community to advance our mission and continue to positively impact the lives of those we serve.”

Learn more at www.nativeconnections.org.