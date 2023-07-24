National brewery tour company City Brew Tours announced that its newest location is right here in Phoenix. Launched to the public on June 15, City Brew Tours Phoenix will offer public and private tours for the ultimate craft beer experience.

City Brew Tours Phoenix provides unique experience for beer enthusiasts by blending together various elements such as history, beer knowledge, and food to create a complete craft beer experience. The Phoenix tour will be led by local beer expert tour guides who will guide guests through each brewery, provide behind-the-scenes access, and share their expertise in the brewing industry. The tour will include transportation, beer tastings, and customized meals or snacks, all while learning about the process of beer-making.

The company has partnered with some of the best local breweries in Phoenix, including Greenwood Brewing, Walter Station Brewery, Four Peaks Brewing Company, SanTan Brewing Company, PHX Beer Co., The Shop Beer Co., 12 West Brewing, Helton Brewing Co., and Fate Brewery.

“We have carefully curated a selection of the best breweries in the Phoenix area and designed unique tours that will not only showcase their exceptional beers but also educate our guests on the intricacies of brewing beer,” said Holly Pigeon, Franchise Owner, City Brew Tours Phoenix. “While we offer a fun experience, it is not a ‘party bus’ — the tours offer a perfect blend of education and entertainment, making it an ideal choice for anyone looking to explore and discover the local craft beer scene.”

The tours will run from Thursdays to Sundays. The Original Brew Tour is priced at $110 per person, offering four stops in five hours, including up to 16 beer samples, a beer-paired lunch and round-trip transportation. The Sip of Phoenix Tour is priced at $85 per person, providing three stops in three and a half hours, including up to 12 beer samples, snacks and round-trip transportation.

“The craft beer culture across the Valley is booming,” added Pigeon. “This is an excellent addition to the state’s offerings and will appeal to both locals and visitors from out of state, whether it’s a bachelor/bachelorette party, birthday celebration, or just a fun weekend activity.”

For more information, visit www.citybrewtours.com/phoenix.