The Sunnyslope Senior Center invites older adults living in Phoenix to explore a wide variety of classes and activities each month.

Ongoing classes include language — Spanish, French and German — Geri-Fit Strength Training, Tai Chi, a variety of yoga classes, and other fitness classes, as well as dance activities — including Senior Beginner Ballet, Line Dancing and Belly Dancing classes. In addition to classes, residents can enjoy card and table games, a book club, arts and crafts and much more.

Lunch is served at 11:30 a.m. A recommended contribution of $2.50 is requested of members (over 60 years of age) per meal. The cost of a meal for all others is only $5. Meal reservations and cancellations must be made at least three business days in advance. Contact the center staff for more information.

Sunnyslope Senior Center is located at 802 E. Vogel Ave., Phoenix. Contact the center at 602-262-7572. For additional information on scheduled events, or to find out what is happening at other area senior centers, visit www.phoenix.gov/humanservices and click on the “Senior Services” link.