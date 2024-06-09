Located near 7th Street and Thunderbird Road, North Mountain Visitor Center (NMVC) offers a little bit of everything: hiking and nature information, a gift shop, book shop, snack bar, exhibit hall, and reading room filled with desert-themed children’s books and toys. The facility is also an event venue where residents can book a party or meeting.

NMVC also hosts regular informational events and Coffee House Saturday events, held once a month and featuring free coffee, now courtesy of sponsor Serafina Coffee Roasters, along with live music. The next Coffee House event will be held Saturday, June 15, 9-11 a.m.

Save Our Mountains Foundation operates NMVC, located at 12950 N. 7th St., in collaboration with the city of Phoenix, Phoenix Mountains Preservation Council and Central Arizona Mountain Rescue Association. The center is open 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., seven days a week. The hours are subject to change, depending on volunteer availability.

For additional information, call 602-343-5125 or visit www.northmountainvisitorcenter.org.