Now through June 30, Valley residents can walk their dog to help feed shelter cats residing at Arizona Humane Society (AHS).

To participate, simply download the WoofTrax app, register and track your walks. With every step, you’ll help provide meals for hungry kittens in the AHS’s Bottle Baby ICU.

To download the free app, visit www.wooftrax.com, then select the AHS as the charity of choice. Enter your pet’s information (do not skip this step to ensure your walks are counted) and log every walk you take on WoofTrax through June 30 to earn a meal for AHS’ Bottle Baby ICU.

The more residents walk, the more homeless pets they can help. If you’re a cat owner whose feline friend stays indoors, the program will count both walks with and without a pet as long as they’re logged in the app. Also, be sure to consider AHS’ summer pet safety tips before heading out with your four-legged family member. Visit www.azhumane.org/heat-safety-tips-for-pets.