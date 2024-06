Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers is bringing back its Summer Grill Packs, available now through Labor Day Weekend.

Residents can skip the grocery store, enjoy an extra day off and break out the BBQ with a four-pack of the restaurant’s signature ground chuck patties, hot dogs, condiments and sides. Pick up and take home a Summer Grill Pack from any local Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers for $32.95.

For locations and details, visit www.coldbeers.com.