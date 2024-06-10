The Herberger Theater Center invites Valley artists to apply for its upcoming photography exhibit, which will be shown in the center’s galleries Aug. 2 to Sept. 29.

The theme of the exhibit is “What inspires you?” Whether it is a person, a place or an experience, artists are encouraged to explore where the inspiration for their art comes from. This exhibit focuses on works of photography only using photographic processes: analog or digital, color or black and white, alternative processes and mixed media. The deadline to apply is June 17.

Herberger Theater Center is located at 222 E. Monroe St. For additional information or to complete an application, visit www.herbergertheater.org/artistic-opportunities.