Vice mayor and District 3 councilwoman Debra Stark will hold a community chat event Tuesday, June 18, at Sunnyslope Community Center, 802 E. Vogel Ave.

The event will begin at 8:30 a.m. and feature a guest speaker from the Phoenix Public Works Department who will make a presentation on the new appointment based bulk trash collection program.

To RSVP, send an email to council.district.3@phoenix.gov. For additional information, contact Stark’s office at 602-262-7441.