Yucca Library, located at 5648 N. 15th Ave., will host two opportunities for adults to get crafty this month.

The Adult Crafternoon program offers the opportunity to explore different craft projects that participants can create and take home to enjoy. The events will be held Saturday, June 15, from 2 to 3:30 p.m., and Saturday, June 29, also from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

In addition, the Summer Reading Program kicks off June 1 and runs through Aug. 1, encouraging residents of all ages to read 20 minutes per day. Programming surrounding the reading challenge will be offered at all 17 Phoenix Public Library branches. To register for the game, visit the library website or stop in a branch. Then, grab a gameboard, read, read, read, and log your minutes to earn prizes and enter grand prize drawings.

Learn more about these and other summer library programs at www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org.