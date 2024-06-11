Dads will find a special on a breakfast classic, biscuits and gravy, and free coffee as well, on Father’s Day (photo courtesy of 32 Shea).

Father’s Day is Sunday, June 16, and 32 Shea wants to make sure that Valley dads feel treated on their day.

The Phoenix eatery will feature a Father’s Day biscuits and gravy special on June 16 for only $8. And as an added “thank you” to fathers, for the entire day, they can order a drip coffee for free at the coffee bar.

Operating out of what used to be a 1980s drive thru photo retailer, and open for patio and indoor dining, drive thru and carry out, 32 Shea is a popular neighborhood spot located at 10626 N. 32nd St. For more information, call 602-867-7432 or visit www.32shea.com.

