Father’s Day is Sunday, June 16, and 32 Shea wants to make sure that Valley dads feel treated on their day.

The Phoenix eatery will feature a Father’s Day biscuits and gravy special on June 16 for only $8. And as an added “thank you” to fathers, for the entire day, they can order a drip coffee for free at the coffee bar.

Operating out of what used to be a 1980s drive thru photo retailer, and open for patio and indoor dining, drive thru and carry out, 32 Shea is a popular neighborhood spot located at 10626 N. 32nd St. For more information, call 602-867-7432 or visit www.32shea.com.