Washington High School recently partnered with Abrazo Health to establish a permanent art display for the student art program at Abrazo Central Campus. Student artists, family members, teachers and hospital officials dedicated the gallery as part of the hospital’s ongoing 60th anniversary celebration in May.

“As the longtime community hospital in North Central Phoenix, we strive to have meaningful relationships with our neighbors and support education,” said Abrazo Central Campus CEO Greg Pearson. “We look forward to enjoying the art in this gallery for many years to come.”

The gallery showcases student art on a rotating basis in collaboration with Washington High School and Glendale Union High School District. The school is located just a few blocks away from the hospital at 2217 W. Glendale Ave.

“We do our best to facilitate the growth of our students, both artistically and as young adults, and having the opportunity to showcase their talents to the wider community is an incredible opportunity,” noted Amanda Kinzinger, who teaches 3D Art at Washington High School.

“This new gallery is going to give artistically inclined students a tangible experience for how their efforts impact community and how that community can, in return, support their pursuits,” added Jessica Carroll, who teaches 2D Art at Washington High School.

Hospital officials said they enjoyed meeting the student artists to hear about the inspiration for their art.

“It was nice to meet the artists and hear the stories behind their creations,” said Michelle Henderson, chief nursing officer at the Central Campus. “We are blessed to have their artwork displayed in the hallways of the hospital, where now the art of high school students and the art of healthcare intersect.”

The Abrazo Central Campus is located at 2000 W. Bethany Home Road. Learn more at www.abrazohealth.com or www.guhsdaz.org.