Celebrating its 37th anniversary, the Greater Phoenix Chamber is once again seeking nominations for its ATHENA Awards program.

The program recognizes and celebrates the achievements of businesswomen across the Greater Phoenix region. The ATHENA Award, an internationally prized honor, that each year highlights three women at the top of their field, who demonstrate inspiring leadership within their industry, mentor future women leaders throughout their career, and dedicate themselves to the community.

To nominate the leader or rising star in your company, visit www.phoenixchamber.com and find a link under “Signature Events.” Nominations are due June 21 by 5 p.m.

Over the years, the awards have honored nearly 70 women as ATHENAs. An awards luncheon will be held Thursday, Oct. 25 at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge, where the winners will be celebrated alongside numerous finalists and nominees, showcasing the best in Valley businesswomen.

For more information, send an email to athena@phoenixchamber.com or call 602-495-6465.