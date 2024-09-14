Naked Rebellion will celebrate its one-year anniversary at The Frederick, 1215 E. Missouri Ave., Saturday, Sept. 21.

Residents can enjoy activities throughout the day, beginning with a movement class in the courtyard presented by Desert Movement from 8 to 9 a.m. In addition, a pop-up market with local small business vendors will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to perusing vendors’ goods, there will be snacks, drinks, giveaways and sales opportunities available.

Learn more about Naked Rebellion at www.nakedrebellion.com. Learn more about The Frederick and its other tenants at www.thefredphx.com.