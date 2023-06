Jenny Bortman has been named president and CEO of Universal Insurance Programs (UIP), taking over in this role from her mother, Randy Tipton. UIP is a provider of insurance programs for niche markets including the self-storage, tanning, salon, and day spa industries.

The executive team named Bortman the new president and CEO, with Tipton moving into a new role as chairman of the board, effective May 1.

