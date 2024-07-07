The PHXWorks initiative at Phoenix Public Library is designed to support its customers in their job searches, career development goals, and on their path to becoming career-ready and part of the workforce. The Ocotillo Library and Workforce Literacy Center, located at 102 W. Southern Ave., provides in-person staff dedicated to assisting with jobseeker needs, while Burton Barr Central Library, located at 1221 N. Central Ave., connects customers to significant resources and offers a large computer island on the 2nd floor, along with event space for job fairs and more.

During the month of July, Burton Barr will host an Employment Resource Spotlight with St. Mary’s Food Bank Skills Center, July 10, an Employer Spotlight Series with U.S. Postal Service, July 11, 18 and 25, and drop-in employment assistance July 12.

For complete event details, or additional information about the PHXWorks program, call 602-262-4636 or visit www.phoenixpubliclibrary.org/phxworks.