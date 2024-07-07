Beatitudes Campus will celebrate independent living with a panel of residents Friday, July 12, beginning at 11 a.m.

Older residents are invited to attend the event and enjoy a meal while the residents who lead a variety of clubs, committees and groups talk about their activities.

Beatitudes Campus, a retirement community offering independent living, assisted living and more, is located at 1610 W. Glendale Ave. To attend the July 12 event, RSVP by Tuesday, July 9, by calling 602-755-3400 or visiting www.beatitudescampus.org/events.