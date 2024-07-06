Phoenix celebrated its inaugural 602 Day in grand fashion June 2 by crowning Nicole Long of Santo Arcadia as the winner of the Spirit of Phoenix Cocktail Competition.

“We recognize how imperative it is to honor our storied culinary and cocktail footprint,” said Ron Price, president and CEO of Visit Phoenix. “The city cocktail transcends mere mixology; it captures the vibrant energy of our community and the unparalleled creativity and commitment to innovation that define our city’s exceptional food and beverage scene – a celebration of the flavors and stories that make Phoenix a true gastronomic destination.”

The first-of-its-kind competition brought together mixologists from across the city to showcase their imagination and passion for mixology. Dozens of recipes were sent in during the submission period; from there the field was shaped down to 20 by a panel of judges, then down to four for Phoenix residents to vote on in round one, then to the final two for round two of voting – all culminating in the announcement of the winner on 602 Day.

Long’s winning creation, aptly named The Phoenix, embodies the essence of the city and pays homage to Phoenix’s rich agricultural heritage. It features a blend of locally sourced ingredients, including homemade chiltepin mesquite honey syrup, prickly pear fruit, and lemons freshly picked from her own garden, all infused with Milagro tequila. Participants who rounded out the final four were William Johnson, Huss Brewing Company; Arlene Maganda, Merc Bar & Highball; and Spencer Pendergrass, Arizona Wilderness Brewing Company.

The Phoenix will hit menus at restaurants and bars throughout Greater Phoenix. Learn more at www.phxcocktail.com.