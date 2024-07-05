Salt River Project’s (SRP) popular Shade Tree program returns this summer with three virtual workshops in July and August. After completing one of the online classes, SRP customers can receive up to two free shade trees that, once fully grown, will help cool their homes and reduce energy costs during the summer months.

Before receiving their trees, customers must attend an online workshop to learn how to plant and care for the trees. Customers can then select up to two, 2- to 6-foot-tall tree saplings to be picked up at a later time.

Registration is now open for the next series of virtual workshops: Saturday, July 13, 10-11:15 a.m.; Thursday, August 1, noon to 1:15 p.m.; and Saturday, August 24, 10-11:15 a.m.

SRP distributed more than 5,000 trees to more than 2,500 customers during the Shade Tree program for the spring season. More than 62,000 trees have been distributed through the program since it launched in 2012.

To learn more about program eligibility and to sign up for a free workshop, visit www.srpnet.com/shadetrees.