The Japanese Friendship Garden offers a cool and tranquil retreat to its visitors during the hot summer months, but guests will have to take advantage of morning and evening hours while the garden’s summer hours are in effect.

Now through Aug. 31, the garden will be open from 8 a.m. to noon, Tuesday through Thursday, and from 8 a.m. to noon and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. The garden is closed on Mondays.

In addition, on July 6-7, residents are invited to celebrate Japan’s Star Festival by attending a summer matsuri at Let’s Go to Tanabata. Dress in traditional attire such as a kimono, yukata, or even opt for a light cosplay (please keep it family-friendly and prop-free) and delve into the vibrant atmosphere of a real nighttime Japanese summer festival. Explore the lively corridors adorned with colorful lanterns, bustling with an array of vendors offering delectable food, refreshing shaved ice, and unique merchandise.

The Japanese Friendship Garden is located at 1125 N. 3rd Ave. in downtown Phoenix. For additional information, call 602-274-8700 or visit www.japanesefriendshipgarden.org.