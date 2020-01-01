The Nash is delivering online jazz classes

Help your budding musician children start the summer on a high note or develop your own musical chops with the online classes offered by The Nash this summer.

The jazz and educational club is providing Summer Jazz Workshops for any student of any age (adult and children) online in order to protect students and staff members due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Students need to have a Zoom account and an iRealPro app on a phone or table to participate in the virtual classes.

The Nash’s online Beyond Acoustic Jazz: Technology for Practice, Composition & Performance taught by Adam Roberts will take place from 10 to 11:30 a.m. from Monday, June 1 to Friday, June 5. Students will learn how to use technology in practice including Ableton Live and various apps and in performance. From 1 to 2:30 p.m. June 1-4, The Nash will deliver the Trad Jazz Workshop, which will focus on music from the New Orleans tradition that Louis Armstrong, Jelly Roll Morton, Sidney Bechet and others made popular.

Other virtual classes include the Bebop Workshop with Mike Kocour June 8-11; the Latin Jazz Workshop with Raúl Yañez June 15-19 and the Odd Meter Workshop with Eric Rasmussen June 22-26. Dennis Rowland will teach the Vocal Jazz Workshop June 29-July 3 and July 6-10. Greg Amerind will instruct students in the Vocal Improvisation Workshop July 13-17. Jazz legend Lewis Nash will take students on an informative journey through his recording career in the Behind the Grooves class from 3 to 4:30 p.m. June 23-24 and July 1.

Tuition varies for the different classes. To register, visit thenash.org.