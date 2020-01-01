Get pets ready for your return to work

When you return to work after having been using home as your office due to COVID-19, your pets might feel more stressed and show undesired behavior, especially for pets adopted during the pandemic.

The Arizona Humane Society’s behavior specialists encourage you to take action now to try to help your furry friends adapt to the new normal.

First, set and keep a consistent schedule for your pets once you return to work. Decide on the frequency and times to walk and feed your pets and keep that schedule.

Practice leaving your pets for short time periods. As your pet’s stress level decreases, slowly increase the amount of time you are away from them until they get used to your absence. If your animal gets anxious or excited when you pick up your keys or put on your shoes, help desensitize them by doing these activities and not leaving the house. Then repeat that process until your pet does not react to those actions.

Keep your pet mentally stimulated by providing puzzle feeders, snuffle mats, chew toys and scent games. Cats might like playing with a wand toy or fake mouse. Set aside time every day to play with your pets.

To learn more pet behavior tips, visit azhumane.org/training.