Salads, shakes, floats on menu at Miracle Mile

During these hot summer months, you might want to feast on a cool salad or shake from Miracle Mile Deli.

The deli at 4433 N. 16th St. offers eight different large salads with farm-fresh ingredients, as well as foods with protein. During the “Summer of Shakes” you can order $4 milk shakes and ice cream floats at the restaurant through Sept. 30. The shake flavors are mint/chocolate-chip, vanilla caramel, strawberry and chocolate.

The Super Food Salad has chopped romaine lettuce, turkey, avocado, Feta cheese, grape tomatoes, walnuts, red cabbage, shredded carrots, cucumbers and broccoli, tossed with Balsamic vinaigrette dressing, for $13.50. Miracle Mile Deli’s Asian crispy chicken salad features romaine lettuce, crispy white meat chicken breast, shredded carrots, red cabbage, crispy wonton noodles, sesame seeds and an Asian sesame dressing, for $13. The Fiesta Salad blends chopped romaine lettuce, grilled chicken breast, avocado, red onions, grape tomatoes, asadero jack cheese, cheddar cheese and tricolor tortilla chips tossed with homemade chipotle ranch dressing, for $13.

Miracle Mile Deli is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. It reopened for dine-in service on May 18 after having previously closed for dine-in guests due to COVID-19.

To learn more, visit miraclemiledeli.com.